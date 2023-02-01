PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 216 ($2.67) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.98. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £932.48 million and a PE ratio of 1,808.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

