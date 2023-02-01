BP (LON:BP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.42) to GBX 530 ($6.55) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.51) to GBX 549 ($6.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 534.88 ($6.61).

BP stock opened at GBX 488.85 ($6.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £88.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 477.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 456.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($386.93). In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($386.93). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £373.62 ($461.43). Insiders bought 211 shares of company stock valued at $100,108 in the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

