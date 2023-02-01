Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,920 ($23.71) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.78) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,754 ($21.66).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,695.50 ($20.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,400.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,462.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,137 ($26.39).

In other news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($21,032.48).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

