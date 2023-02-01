Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 142 ($1.75) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 106 ($1.31).

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 156.17 ($1.93).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 141 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 236.60 ($2.92). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.35. The firm has a market cap of £770.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.