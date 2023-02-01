Apple (AAPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

