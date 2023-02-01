Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average is $172.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $223.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

