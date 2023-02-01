Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.7 %
Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average is $172.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $223.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
