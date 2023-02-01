Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.11.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
