Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Eagle Materials’ current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $146.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.62. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 224,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 181,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,508,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

