William Blair Comments on RLI Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLI. Compass Point cut their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $132.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $140.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $7.26 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in RLI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in RLI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.