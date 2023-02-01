FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Tesla, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus cut their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Tesla stock opened at $173.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.87. The company has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

