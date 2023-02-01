Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $198.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.29. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

