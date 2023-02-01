Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Issued By Wedbush

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Foot Locker Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE FL opened at $43.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 2,684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after buying an additional 718,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,041,769 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after buying an additional 592,349 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

