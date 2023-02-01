Lam Research Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $34.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2024 earnings at $28.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $500.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.14 and a 200-day moving average of $438.58. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

