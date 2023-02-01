Lam Research Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $34.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2024 earnings at $28.98 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $500.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.14 and a 200-day moving average of $438.58. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.