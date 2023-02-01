Brokers Set Expectations for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

PSTG stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 723.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

