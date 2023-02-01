Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $728.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

