Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $220.00 at Cowen

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $282.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $295.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,698 shares of company stock worth $3,263,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

