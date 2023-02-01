Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

UBER stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

