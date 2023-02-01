Critical Analysis: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electromed and Positron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Electromed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $41.66 million 2.20 $2.31 million $0.22 49.05 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.60% 5.73% 4.90% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Electromed and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Electromed and Positron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electromed currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Electromed’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than Positron.

Risk and Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electromed beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Positron

(Get Rating)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.