First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIBK. Stephens upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 4.7 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,852 shares of company stock worth $1,719,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.