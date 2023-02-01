AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $24.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.57. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $35.05.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AZEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AZEK by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.