Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $18,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,092,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,626 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

