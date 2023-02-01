Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
