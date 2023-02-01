Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) versus Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA) Head to Head Comparison

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) and Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Chugai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bactolac Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Bactolac Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.10 billion 4.67 $2.76 billion $0.92 14.03 Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Bactolac Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Bactolac Pharmaceutical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chugai Pharmaceutical and Bactolac Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bactolac Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Bactolac Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical 32.52% 29.81% 23.31% Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Bactolac Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Bactolac Pharmaceutical is a leader in the Nutraceutical industry, specializing in full turn key supplement manufacturing. As a top Dietary Supplement manufacturer, they are one of only a few full-service health supplement facilities, offering everything from product manufacturing to product testing, packaging, and label application. Founded in New York in 1995, the company’s goal has always been to provide high-quality vitamins and supplements at competitive prices to help customers become successful in the health and wellness supplementation market.

