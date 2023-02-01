Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $57.00 at HSBC

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HSBC from $43.90 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $41.22 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 161.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

