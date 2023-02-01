Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $328.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $395.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.