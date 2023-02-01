Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) PT at $149.55

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.