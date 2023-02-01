Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $59.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.