KeyCorp Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $117.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.84 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 36,566 shares worth $3,413,176. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

