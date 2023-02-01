American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $176.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of AXP opened at $174.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

