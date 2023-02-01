Financial Survey: Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) versus Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobileye Global and Bentley Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 14 1 2.89 Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Mobileye Global currently has a consensus price target of $41.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Bentley Systems has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Mobileye Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global N/A N/A N/A Bentley Systems 17.37% 49.27% 7.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mobileye Global and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.4% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobileye Global and Bentley Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.87 billion 1.07 -$82.00 million N/A N/A Bentley Systems $965.05 million 11.20 $93.18 million $0.59 66.19

Bentley Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileye Global.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Mobileye Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a Level 4 solution, which comprise a set of autonomous driving technology solutions, such as Self-Driving System & Vehicles and Autonomous Mobility as a Service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

