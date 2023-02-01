Stryker (NYSE:SYK) & Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryker and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $17.11 billion 5.61 $1.99 billion $6.43 39.47 Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 51,852.18 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stryker has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.1% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 13.69% 22.27% 9.68% Arch Therapeutics -36,223.82% N/A -258.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stryker and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 7 11 0 2.61 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryker presently has a consensus target price of $259.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Stryker’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stryker is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Summary

Stryker beats Arch Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical and thoracolumbar systems that are used in spinal injury, complex spine and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment, patient & caregiver safety technologies, and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques, products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products, minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

