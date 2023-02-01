Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Update

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EGIO stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $121.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.12 million. Edgio had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts predict that Edgio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGIO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Edgio to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on shares of Edgio in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

