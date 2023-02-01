BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.90.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.32. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $85.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

