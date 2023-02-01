Danaher Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $264.38 on Monday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

