Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $52.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

