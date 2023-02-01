Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 804,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CPF shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $615.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.10. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

