FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.26 on Monday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

