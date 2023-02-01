William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $20.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.67. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $17.96 per share.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

NYSE:CACI opened at $308.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.55. CACI International has a twelve month low of $240.02 and a twelve month high of $319.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 342,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CACI International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CACI International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CACI International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

