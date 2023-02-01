Amgen Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $22.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $22.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.69. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $23.93 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $252.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its 200-day moving average is $257.27. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

