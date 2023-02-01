CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CURI stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

