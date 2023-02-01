Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 766,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,978.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYNDF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

DYNDF stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

