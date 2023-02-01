Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Drops By 9.0%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 90,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insider Transactions at First Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $187,835.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,531.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.