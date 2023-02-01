EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Up 10.8 %

EH opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $804.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 873.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.