Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.18. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
