Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.18. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.