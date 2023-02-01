Wells Fargo & Company Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $95.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $88.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $124.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

