Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut by KeyCorp

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for F5 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $147.66 on Monday. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.27.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $312,126.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,733.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $2,627,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth about $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth about $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 174.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

