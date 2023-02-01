Barclays Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $79.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock worth $35,781,359. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60,831.3% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

