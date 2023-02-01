Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

EMN opened at $88.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

