Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $63.08

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

