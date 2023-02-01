Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $111.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

