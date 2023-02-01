Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $98.77

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

